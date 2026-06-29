The Supreme Court appointed 12 delegates to the XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges

The Plenum of the Supreme Court elected 12 delegates to the XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine, during which it is planned to consider the appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court and the election of eight members of the High Council of Justice.

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On June 29, the Plenum of the Supreme Court, by secret ballot, appointed 12 delegates who will represent the court at the XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine. The congress is scheduled to be held on September 2, 2026.

As a result of the voting, the following delegates were elected:

from the Administrative Cassation Court within the Supreme Court — Iryna Zheltobryukh, Olesya Radyshevska, and Oleksandr Starodub;

from the Economic Cassation Court — Valeriy Kartere, Iryna Kondratova, and Tetyana Malashenkova;

from the Criminal Cassation Court — Vasyl Borodiy, Nataliya Marchuk, and Viktor Ostapuk;

from the Civil Cassation Court — Dmytro Hudym, Svitlana Karpenko, and Hanna Kolomiiets.

It is expected that during the XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine, the issues of appointing judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, as well as the election of eight members of the High Council of Justice, will be considered.

Additionally, the Plenum of the Supreme Court decided to create a working group that will prepare proposals for amendments to the staffing schedule of the Supreme Court Apparatus.

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