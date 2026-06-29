Combatants' Pensions in 2026: The Pension Fund of Ukraine Announced the Guaranteed Minimum and Supplements

Combatants have the right to a guaranteed minimum pension, monthly supplements, and a preferential procedure for calculating service length — the Pension Fund of Ukraine reminded how such payments are assigned.

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After the pension indexation carried out in March 2026, combatants retain a guaranteed minimum pension payment amounting to 6,197 UAH. If the calculated pension is less than this amount, the Pension Fund makes a supplement to reach the established level.

After all necessary calculations, the Pension Fund checks whether the pension amount meets the guaranteed minimum. If the payment is lower, it is automatically increased to 6,197 UAH.

At the same time, the final amount of pension provision is determined individually. The calculation takes into account insurance experience, length of military service, the amount of monetary allowance on which insurance contributions were paid, as well as other indicators provided by law.

What supplements are provided for veterans

In addition to the basic pension, combatants are entitled to a number of monthly supplements. In particular, they receive an increase equal to 25% of the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work, as well as a monthly targeted cash assistance for living expenses in the amount of 40 UAH.

Moreover, the legislation provides a preferential procedure for calculating years of service. The period of direct participation in combat is counted according to the "month for three" formula, which can significantly affect the size of the future pension.

How military pensions are assigned

A separate mechanism for determining pension payments applies to military retirees. If the required length of service is met, the pension is calculated as a percentage of the monetary allowance, and each year of service beyond the established minimum entitles an increase within the limits defined by law.

Combatants can submit an application and the necessary documents for pension assignment in person at the Pension Fund service center or remotely through the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal.

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