Fires in the Chernobyl zone worsened air quality in Kyiv and the region, — Ukrhydrometcenter

Ecosystem fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone have worsened air quality in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and with changes in wind direction, pollution may spread again to the capital and nearby settlements.

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Ecosystem fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone continue, and if a northern wind sets in, combustion products may again spread towards Kyiv and nearby settlements. This was reported by specialists from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

It is noted that the fires in the exclusion zone started on June 25. Already on June 27–28, combustion products spread south from the fire centers, leading to a deterioration in atmospheric air quality and visibility in Kyiv, as well as in Vyshhorod, Bucha, and Brovary districts of Kyiv region.

According to the Sentinel-5P satellite data, plumes of polluted air with elevated levels of carbon monoxide (CO) and particulate matter were recorded. According to the aerosol index data, they extended up to 170 km from the fire centers.

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