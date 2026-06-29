Ukrposhta cancels surcharge for delivery to villages: what else will change from July 1

From July 1, Ukrposhta cancels the surcharge for delivery to villages, equalizes tariffs for urban and rural settlements, and at the same time increases the cost of courier delivery by 5 UAH.

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From July 1, Ukrposhta cancels the surcharge for delivery of shipments to villages where the company operates stationary or mobile presence points. At the same time, the cost of courier delivery will increase by 5 UAH due to rising fuel prices. The company's CEO, Ihor Smilianskyi, announced this.

According to him, from now on, delivery to settlements where there is a Ukrposhta branch or a postal room in the village council building will be carried out without an additional fee. Previously, a surcharge of 45 UAH was charged for delivery by mobile branches.

Thus, the tariff for delivery to villages will be the same as for shipments within cities.

In addition, delivery to Ukrposhta parcel terminals will be carried out without additional payments.

At the same time, due to the increase in fuel prices, the company is raising the tariff for courier delivery by 5 UAH. After the changes, it will amount to 50 UAH and, as Ukrposhta notes, will remain the same for urban and rural settlements.

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