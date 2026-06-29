Gusty wind in Lviv overturned a bench over a multi-storey building, video

Severe weather in Lviv knocked down dozens of trees, damaged buildings and cars, and hospitalized a 6-year-old girl after a lightning strike.

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As is known, Lviv was hit by severe weather. Due to heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and gusty wind, dozens of trees were knocked down in the city, buildings and cars were damaged, and there were disruptions in traffic.

A video appeared online showing a strong gust of wind overturning a bench over a multi-storey building, after which it fell into a neighboring yard.

The city mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, spoke about the consequences of the weather on June 29. Thirty fallen trees and three large branches were recorded in the city. As a result of a lightning strike, a 6-year-old girl was hospitalized.



She is currently in intensive care under doctors' supervision.

The greatest damage was suffered in the Halytskyi district, where the wind knocked down nine trees. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, seven more trees fell, the district administration building was also damaged, as well as seven cars.

Currently, municipal services are clearing the area of fallen trees, freeing the roadway and sidewalks, restoring the contact network, and eliminating other consequences of the severe weather.

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