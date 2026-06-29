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The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the acquittal of former Kyiv Regional State Administration official Serhiy Andriyash and sentenced him to 3 years in prison

17:48, 29 June 2026
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The former head of the Service for Children and Family Affairs of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Serhiy Andriyash, was sentenced to three years of imprisonment.
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the acquittal of former Kyiv Regional State Administration official Serhiy Andriyash and sentenced him to 3 years in prison
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The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the acquittal of Serhiy Andriyash, the former head of the Service for Children and Family Affairs of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and issued a new verdict. The official was found guilty of abuse of office, which caused severe consequences for the state budget.

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The court found Serhiy Andriyash guilty under part 2 of article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment. In addition, he was deprived of the right to hold certain positions for one year and was fined 8,500 UAH.

Other parts of the first instance court verdict remain unchanged.

The decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court came into legal force upon announcement. At the same time, it can be appealed to the Supreme Court in cassation procedure within three months.

What is known about the case

According to the case materials, the Service for Children and Family Affairs of the Kyiv Regional State Administration was allocated over 50 million UAH to implement measures for the temporary accommodation and resettlement of internally displaced persons, including families with children, in the Kyiv region.

The investigation established that in 2015–2016, the then head of the service used part of the budget funds to equip a building that was privately owned.

According to the investigation, as a result of these actions, the state budget suffered losses exceeding 7 million UAH.

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