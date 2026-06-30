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Fake bomb threat: how many years in prison can you get for one call

20:31, 30 June 2026
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In Ukraine, a fake bomb threat can result in up to 8 years of imprisonment.
Fake bomb threat: how many years in prison can you get for one call
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In Ukraine, cases of false bomb threat reports targeting courts, government institutions, educational establishments, and other facilities have become more frequent. Due to such reports, law enforcement officers are forced to conduct large-scale checks, evacuate people, and deploy significant emergency service resources.

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Although such reports often turn out to be false, their authors bear criminal responsibility. The law does not differentiate the method by which false information was transmitted — by phone, email, messengers, or the internet.

What punishment is provided for a false bomb threat

Liability for knowingly false bomb threat reports is stipulated by Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — "Knowingly false report about a threat to the safety of citizens, destruction or damage to property objects."

Specifically:

  • Part 1 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from 2 to 6 years for knowingly false reports about preparing an explosion, arson, or other actions threatening the death of people or other serious consequences;
  • Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine establishes punishment in the form of imprisonment from 4 to 8 years if the objects of the knowingly false report are critically important infrastructure facilities, buildings or structures that ensure the functioning of government authorities, healthcare institutions, or educational institutions, as well as if such actions caused serious consequences or were committed repeatedly.

As an example of inevitable punishment, the Boryspil City District Court recently cited a criminal case.

Case details and court decision

It was established that on June 22, 2025, a resident of Kyiv region, while intoxicated and serving a sentence under a previous verdict, called the emergency line "102" and reported an alleged bomb threat on one of the streets in the village of Hora, Boryspil district.

Law enforcement promptly checked the information, but the report turned out to be false.

During the court hearing, the accused fully admitted his guilt, sincerely repented, and explained that he called from someone else's mobile phone while intoxicated. He could not explain the reason for his actions.

The Boryspil City District Court found the man guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 2 years of imprisonment.

Since the crime was committed during the period of serving an unserved part of the sentence under the previous verdict, the court partially merged the unserved punishment and ultimately sentenced the man to 2 years and 1 month of imprisonment. The convict was taken into custody directly in the courtroom (case No. 359/7948/25).

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