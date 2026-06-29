In Lviv region, a school guard raped a child while drunk, while the mother was in the garden

A 45-year-old rural school guard is suspected of raping a 13-year-old girl.

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In the Lviv region, a 45-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident occurred at the end of June in one of the villages of the Stryi district. The suspect was acquainted with the family and periodically helped the girl's mother with household chores. Taking advantage of the moment when the woman went to the garden and the child was left alone in the yard, the intoxicated man committed the assault. To prevent the girl from screaming, he threatened her that he would tell everything to her classmates.

The victim's mother witnessed the crime and immediately contacted law enforcement. The man was detained at the scene under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The detainee turned out to be a previously non-convicted fellow villager – a laborer and a guard of the local school.

He has been notified of suspicion of raping a person under fourteen years old (Part 4, Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The man now faces up to 15 years in prison.

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