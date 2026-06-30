The Disciplinary Inspectors Service of the High Council of Justice is looking for employees: salary — almost 30,000 UAH

The Disciplinary Inspectors Service of the High Council of Justice is looking for a new employee.

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The Disciplinary Inspectors Service of the Secretariat of the High Council of Justice announced recruitment for the Organizational Support Department.

According to the HCJ, a vacancy for a leading specialist in the Organizational Support Department of the Disciplinary Inspectors Service has been opened. The official salary is 29,184 UAH.

Candidates are invited to send their resumes to the email address [email protected] by July 31.

The HCJ noted that during the martial law period, a simplified procedure for recruiting civil servants is in effect, but all candidates must meet the requirements for civil servants of category "B".

The resume will be reviewed by the head of the Disciplinary Inspectors Service. Candidates who meet the experience requirements will be contacted.

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