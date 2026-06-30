For how many years is a driver's license issued in Ukraine: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded the validity periods of documents

The first driver's license is issued for a period of 2 years.

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The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the validity period of a driver's license in Ukraine depends on its type.

Thus, the first driver's license is issued for a period of 2 years. After this period, it can be exchanged for a permanent one without retaking exams, provided that the driver has committed no more than two traffic violations within two years.

The national driver's license is issued for a period of 30 years. It is obtained after exchanging the first license, as well as in case of document restoration due to loss, damage, or change of personal data.

The international driver's license is issued based on a valid national license and is valid for up to three years, but not longer than the Ukrainian driver's license.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also pointed out that the international driver's license is not an independent document. When traveling abroad, it must be presented together with the national driver's license.

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