Alimony in 2026: What is the Minimum and Maximum Amount

Parents are obliged to provide the child with what is necessary for development, and alimony can be set as a fixed amount or a share of income.

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Providing a child with everything necessary for their physical, intellectual, and social development is the duty of both parents. One of the mechanisms for fulfilling this duty is the payment of alimony. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has provided clarifications on the most common questions regarding the amount of payments, methods of collection, and liability for arrears.

Minimum and Maximum Amount of Alimony

The Ministry of Justice states that the minimum guaranteed amount of alimony for one child is at least 50% of the subsistence minimum for a child of the corresponding age. Currently, this is 1,408.50 UAH for a child under 6 years old and 1,756 UAH for a child aged 6 to 18 years.

If alimony is collected as a share of income within the order proceedings, its amount cannot exceed ten subsistence minimums for a child of the corresponding age for each child.

Separately, the minimum recommended amount of alimony is defined as 100% of the subsistence minimum for a child of the corresponding age. This amounts to 2,817 UAH for children under 6 years and 3,512 UAH for children aged 6 to 18 years.

In What Form Can Alimony Be Paid

The Ministry of Justice explains that alimony can be determined not only as a fixed monetary amount but also as a share of the payer's income. Usually, this is:

1/4 of income – for one child;

1/3 of income – for two children;

1/2 of income – for three or more children.

In the case of lawsuit proceedings, the final share of income is determined by the court, taking into account the circumstances of the specific case.

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