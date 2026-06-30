For $29,000 they promised "protection" from mobilization: a lawyer and a law enforcement officer were exposed in Mykolaiv region

A law enforcement officer is suspected of using connections in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre, and a lawyer — of organizing the scheme.

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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the National Police, have notified a law enforcement officer suspected by the investigation of participating in a scheme of illegal influence on decisions regarding conscripts.

According to the SBI, a local lawyer offered clients illegal assistance for money in removing them from the search lists of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre and in obtaining a declaration of unfitness for military service due to health reasons. She involved a law enforcement officer in implementing the scheme, who used his connections among the leadership of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centres in the Mykolaiv region.

The cost of the perpetrators' "services" was $29,000.

The suspects were caught during the receipt of the next part of the agreed funds and the removal of the conscript from the search list.

The law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — receiving improper benefit for influencing a decision by a person authorized to perform state functions.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspension from office is being resolved.

The article's sanction provides for punishment of up to 8 years of imprisonment.

The criminal proceedings against the lawyer are being investigated by the National Police of Ukraine. She has also been notified of suspicion of abuse of influence.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The SBI is identifying all persons who may have been involved in the operation of the scheme, including officials of the Military Commissariat and Medical Commission.

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