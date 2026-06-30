  1. In Ukraine

For $29,000 they promised "protection" from mobilization: a lawyer and a law enforcement officer were exposed in Mykolaiv region

17:49, 30 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A law enforcement officer is suspected of using connections in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre, and a lawyer — of organizing the scheme.
For $29,000 they promised "protection" from mobilization: a lawyer and a law enforcement officer were exposed in Mykolaiv region
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the National Police, have notified a law enforcement officer suspected by the investigation of participating in a scheme of illegal influence on decisions regarding conscripts.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the SBI, a local lawyer offered clients illegal assistance for money in removing them from the search lists of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre and in obtaining a declaration of unfitness for military service due to health reasons. She involved a law enforcement officer in implementing the scheme, who used his connections among the leadership of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centres in the Mykolaiv region.

The cost of the perpetrators' "services" was $29,000.

The suspects were caught during the receipt of the next part of the agreed funds and the removal of the conscript from the search list.

The law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — receiving improper benefit for influencing a decision by a person authorized to perform state functions.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspension from office is being resolved.

The article's sanction provides for punishment of up to 8 years of imprisonment.

The criminal proceedings against the lawyer are being investigated by the National Police of Ukraine. She has also been notified of suspicion of abuse of influence.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The SBI is identifying all persons who may have been involved in the operation of the scheme, including officials of the Military Commissariat and Medical Commission.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

SBU Inspections and Card Blocking: When IDPs Can Actually Lose Their Pension

Pensioners with IDP status can simultaneously receive an old-age pension and living assistance, but only if they comply with the established income level.

Medical institutions must have specialists in all declared specialties, and veterans and families of fallen military personnel must be served as a priority

The Cabinet of Ministers updated licensing conditions for medical practice: new personnel requirements and priority service for veterans.

Courts will gain the right to request original documents during online hearings

Online justice: the Parliament proposes to clarify the procedure for working with original evidence.

The High Council of Justice postponed the consideration of the complaint against the decision to dismiss judge Nadiya Shcherba due to her service in the Armed Forces

The High Council of Justice supported judge Nadiya Shcherba's motion and postponed the consideration of her complaint against the decision of the Third Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on disciplinary liability.

The High Council of Justice canceled the disciplinary sanction against Kyiv judge Viktor Shulzhenko in the Protasov Yar construction case

The High Council of Justice closed the disciplinary proceedings against Kyiv District Administrative Court judge Viktor Shulzhenko initiated by the Third Disciplinary Panel of the High Council of Justice.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]