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One Candidate for the Dnipro Court of Appeal Confirmed by HQCJ

19:52, 20 July 2026 136
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The HQCJ noted that 43 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions on the Dnipro Court of Appeal.
One Candidate for the Dnipro Court of Appeal Confirmed by HQCJ
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At its plenary session on 20 July, the High Qualification Commission of Judges considered the professional suitability of two female candidates for judicial positions in the appellate general court.

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Iryna Serhiivna Shapovalova was

confirmed as suitable for a judicial position in the Dnipro Court of Appeal.

A break was announced in the consideration of Olena Viktorivna Fedorova’s suitability for a judicial position in the Kharkiv Court of Appeal.

The HQCJ noted that 43 candidates had applied for 23 vacant judicial positions in the Dnipro Court of Appeal.

In total, 41 candidates were interviewed: 26 were deemed suitable, 11 were deemed unsuitable, and 4 are awaiting interview during a plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew their applications.

 

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