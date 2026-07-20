Woman to Face Trial in Kyiv Region for Failure to Assist and Concealment of Her Two-Year-Old Son's Body

The offender faces up to eight years in prison.

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In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers have submitted an indictment to the court against a 38-year-old local woman. She is accused of leaving her two-year-old child in a life-threatening condition, without medical assistance, which resulted in the child’s death. This information was reported by the Kyiv region police.

Law enforcement officials recounted that in April 2026, the woman, while at home with her young son, observed that the child was unwell. Despite the clear necessity for medical intervention, she neither contacted medical professionals nor took any steps to save the boy.

According to the investigation, the woman subsequently discovered the child lifeless. A forensic medical examination determined that the minor’s death was caused by acute poisoning from a medicinal drug.

Law enforcement also established that, following her son’s death, the accused placed his body in a cardboard box and concealed it in a wardrobe within the apartment.

Furthermore, during the pre-trial investigation, it was determined that the woman had consistently and for an extended period neglected her parental duties. She failed to provide appropriate care for the child and disregarded his health and living conditions. Information from social services indicated that the family was experiencing difficult life circumstances and that the mother consumed alcoholic beverages excessively.

At the end of April, the offender was served with a notice of suspicion.

Investigators have concluded the pre-trial investigation and submitted the indictment to the court. The offender faces charges of malicious failure to perform parental duties, resulting in serious consequences, and leaving a minor child in danger, which led to the child’s death.

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