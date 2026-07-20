The European Commission Fines AliExpress a Record €550 Million

The Chinese platform has until October 20 to present the European Commission with a plan to eliminate violations.

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The European Commission fined AliExpress 550 million euros. This was reported by DW.

It is noted that this is the largest fine ever imposed by the EC for violations of online consumer protection requirements.

European regulators found that the sanction system for unscrupulous sellers on AliExpress was ineffective. In particular, several weeks after warnings were issued, counterfeit goods, dangerous toys, and cosmetics continued to be sold on the platform. Many sellers also deliberately indicated the wrong product category to bypass safety compliance checks.

"The scale of AliExpress is no excuse: for online consumer safety, risks must be systematically identified and eliminated. We demand that AliExpress adhere to this standard and take appropriate measures," said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the EC for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy.

The Chinese platform has until 20 October 2026 to present the European Commission with a plan to eliminate the violations. If AliExpress refuses to comply with the regulator’s requirements, it faces new fines.

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