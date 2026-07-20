Salaries Exceeding UAH 37,000: NAC Announces Vacant Positions
The High Anti-Corruption Court has announced two specialist vacancies within the Information Technology and Information Protection Department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) apparatus:
1. Chief Specialist, Cybersecurity Sector
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Responsibilities: Monitoring cyber threats and responding to incidents, configuring SIEM/EDR systems, conducting vulnerability analyses, and delivering employee training on cyber hygiene.
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Requirements: A relevant higher education qualification (IT/Cybersecurity), a comprehensive understanding of network security principles, GPO, Active Directory, and SIEM/EDR.
2. Chief Specialist, Technical Support Department
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Responsibilities: Providing user assistance, configuring PCs, office equipment, video conferencing systems, and specialised software (KP "D-3").
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Requirements: A higher education qualification in IT, proficient knowledge of Windows (Linux is desirable), knowledge of network technologies, and strong communication skills.
Salary: 37,939 UAH, plus allowances and bonuses.
Application Deadline: 31 July 2026.
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