What Documents Are Required to Attach a Photo to a Passport Book?

To attach a photo to a Ukrainian citizen's internal passport, a number of documents must be submitted.

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The Migration Service has issued a reminder regarding the documents required for attaching a photograph to a Ukrainian citizen’s internal passport upon reaching the designated age, and the associated cost of this service.

Attaching photographs to a Ukrainian citizen’s passport is free of charge.

The following documents are required to attach a photograph to a Ukrainian citizen’s internal passport:

An application for attaching a photograph (to be submitted in person).

A Ukrainian citizen’s passport of the 1994 series.

Two photographs, 3.5 x 4.5 cm in size, with an image that corresponds to the person’s current age.

If submitting a 1994 series passport issued by a territorial subdivision of the State Migration Service that has ceased operations or is temporarily unable to exercise its powers, the applicant must additionally submit all available documents, including those containing the person’s photograph.

A court decision (for individuals who failed to apply in the manner prescribed by law to attach a photograph to their 1994 series passport and do not wish to exchange their 1994 series passport for a card-format passport).

The application review period is five days from the date of submission. However, if additional verification of the information provided by the applicant is required, the period for attaching the photograph will be extended by no more than 30 calendar days, of which the applicant will be informed in writing.

The validity period of a passport with an attached photograph is unlimited.

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