The government expanded the “Affordable Medicines” program for patients with type II diabetes

Starting from September, the program will also apply to people with type II diabetes who receive insulin therapy.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From September 2026, patients with type II diabetes who undergo insulin therapy will be able to receive test strips for measuring blood glucose levels free of charge under the state program “Affordable Medicines.” The government made the corresponding decision to expand the reimbursement program.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, until now, test strips under the Medical Guarantees Program were only available to patients with type I diabetes. Reimbursement for such medical products for this category has been in effect since 2023. From now on, the program will also apply to people with type II diabetes who require insulin therapy.

The government emphasizes that regular glucose level monitoring is an integral part of the safe treatment of patients using insulin. Self-monitoring helps to timely detect dangerous drops or rises in blood sugar levels, adjust treatment, and prevent the development of acute and chronic diabetes complications.

The “Affordable Medicines” program allows patients to receive medicines and medical products free of charge or with partial co-payment via electronic prescriptions. The cost is reimbursed to pharmacies by the National Health Service of Ukraine within the Medical Guarantees Program.

To receive test strips, a patient must visit a doctor, get an electronic prescription, and present it at a pharmacy contracted with the NHSU. Such pharmacies can be found by the sticker “Here are ‘Affordable Medicines’,” on the electronic map of drug dispensing locations, or by calling the NHSU contact center at 16-77.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the reimbursement program “Affordable Medicines” has added 260 more trade names of medicines for the treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. Of these, 173 will be dispensed free of charge, and another 87 with partial co-payment.

These medicines are for controlling blood pressure, preventing heart attacks and strokes (statins and anticoagulants), as well as for treating chronic heart failure, ischemic heart disease, and heart rhythm disorders. Patients can already receive electronic prescriptions for the new medicines.