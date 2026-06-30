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117 Dead Dogs Found at California Animal Shelter: Many Had Bullet Fragments

22:36, 30 June 2026
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During the search, investigators also found a place inside the shed that they believe was used for killing animals.
117 Dead Dogs Found at California Animal Shelter: Many Had Bullet Fragments
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In California, law enforcement officers discovered 117 dog bodies at the Miranda's Rescue shelter, which presented itself as a no-kill facility. Experts found signs of gunshot wounds on many of the remains. This was reported by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, writes The Guardian.

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According to the investigation, during a search of the shelter grounds near the city of Fortuna, law enforcement conducted excavations in areas believed to be mass graves for animals. Prior to this, specialists used ground-penetrating radar to detect anomalies beneath the soil surface.

As a result, 117 intact dog remains were found in two burial sites. Additionally, investigators discovered 21 dog skulls, hundreds of bones, and six separate microchips.

According to the sheriff's office, the bodies were in various stages of decomposition. Seventy of them were X-rayed on site, and many contained bullet fragments. Most dogs had microchips, which should help identify them. Another 47 bodies were seized as evidence for further examination.

During the search, investigators also found a place inside the shed that they believe was used for killing animals. More than 600 dog collars were found there as well.

The investigation is ongoing on suspicion of possible animal cruelty and fraud. According to law enforcement, Miranda's Rescue annually took in hundreds of dogs from municipal shelters in the San Francisco Bay area, receiving funding that reached hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The shelter's founder stated in a message published on the organization's website that Miranda's Rescue is a no-kill shelter, and euthanasia was applied only in exceptional cases that could pose a threat to people and other animals. He also urged not to draw conclusions until the investigation is complete.

According to local media, the investigation began after a neighbor of the shelter reported to law enforcement that he had entered the premises without permission and discovered a possible dog burial site.

Currently, no criminal charges have been filed against the shelter's founder or its staff.

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