How to Obtain a Permit for Immigration to Ukraine – Application Submission Procedure

Applicants must apply to consulates or State Migration Service units depending on their status.

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The procedure for obtaining a permit for immigration to Ukraine has a clearly defined order for submitting applications and documents depending on the person's location. The Migration Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region reminded the main rules and requirements for applicants.

How to submit an application for an immigration permit

As explained by the Migration Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region, persons permanently residing outside Ukraine must apply for an immigration permit at the diplomatic missions or consular offices of Ukraine at their place of permanent residence.

Persons legally staying in Ukraine submit their application to the territorial units of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

The application for an immigration permit and the documents prescribed by law must be submitted by the applicant in person or through a legal representative.

For minors under 18 years of age, as well as for persons legally declared incapacitated, the application is submitted by their legal representatives.

Requirements for biometric data

Persons legally staying in Ukraine who apply for an immigration permit are required to provide biometric data if they have reached a certain age.

In particular, applicants who have turned 12 must submit a digitized facial image and digitized fingerprints of their hands.

Persons who have reached 14 years of age must additionally submit a digitized signature.

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