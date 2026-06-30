Is it necessary to change the Soviet birth certificate: explanation

Damage, loss, or personal desire are the main reasons for a new document.

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The validity of Soviet-era documents still raises questions among citizens. In particular, this concerns birth certificates issued during the USSR period. The Kyiv Regional State Administration provided clarifications regarding their legal status and conditions for replacement.

Is it necessary to change the certificate

The Kyiv RSA noted that the USSR birth certificate does not require mandatory replacement. It has the same legal force as documents issued in independent Ukraine.

Replacement of the document is only necessary in certain cases:

if the certificate is lost or damaged (for example, unclear or faded entries, mechanical damage);

at the owner's personal request;

in other cases provided by law.

How to obtain a new certificate

If it is necessary to reissue the certificate, you need to contact the civil registry office (CRS) or use the "Diia" portal.

You need to prepare the following documents:

passport or another identity document;

birth certificate (if available but damaged);

additional documents — if needed (for example, a court decision or an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations in case of document theft).

The applicant also needs to fill out the appropriate application and pay the administrative fee.

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