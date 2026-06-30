Parliament supported the bill on transforming “Eastern Mining and Processing Plant” into a business company

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government bill on the joint-stock company “Eastern Mining and Processing Plant”.

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The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government draft Law of Ukraine "On the Joint-Stock Company "Eastern Mining and Processing Plant"." This concerns bill 15122. 246 people's deputies voted in favor.

As stated, the document was developed to define the legal, economic, and organizational principles of the formation, functioning, and features of the charter capital formation of the joint-stock company "Eastern Mining and Processing Plant" by transforming this state enterprise into a business company.

The document aims to implement a modern corporate governance model at the enterprise, which should ensure increased efficiency of its activities, transparency of management processes, and investment attractiveness.

It is expected that the implementation of the bill's provisions will contribute to increasing the volumes of uranium ore mining and production of uranium oxide concentrate, development of new uranium deposits, modernization of production capacities, as well as strengthening the resource base of Ukraine's nuclear energy sector.

The introduction of corporate reform is intended to improve the enterprise management system, strengthen control and risk management mechanisms, ensure long-term strategic development planning, and create conditions for attracting highly qualified specialists.

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