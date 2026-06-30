Is it necessary to confirm annually the non-receipt of a pension from the Russian Federation — pensioners from TOT were given a clear answer

If a pensioner has already reported the non-receipt of payments from the Russian Federation, repeated confirmation is not required.

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Pensioners who live in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia or who left them for territory controlled by Ukraine during the temporary occupation do not need to confirm annually that they do not receive a pension from the pension authorities of the Russian Federation. If such a notification has already been submitted earlier, there is no need to reapply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine. At the same time, in case of changes in circumstances that may affect pension payments, it is necessary to inform the PFU.

When it is necessary to submit a notification

The legislation provides that pensioners living in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by the Russian Federation or who left for territory controlled by Ukraine during the temporary occupation receive a pension on the condition that they do not receive pension payments from the pension authorities of the Russian Federation.

A person reports the non-receipt of such payments when submitting an application for appointment, recalculation, renewal, or continuation of pension payments. This requirement is defined in paragraph 14-4 of the Final Provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance."

Is it necessary to submit the notification again

The Pension Fund explained that if a pensioner has already submitted a notification about not receiving a pension from the pension authorities of the Russian Federation, it is not necessary to do so again.

Sending a new notification is required only if circumstances affecting pension payments change.

When it is necessary to inform the Pension Fund

It is necessary to inform the Pension Fund of Ukraine if circumstances arise that may affect the right to pension payments. In particular, this applies to cases when a pensioner begins to receive pension payments from the pension authorities of the Russian Federation. In such a situation, it is necessary to notify the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

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