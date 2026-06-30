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The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to amend the Water Code to preserve rivers and combat pollution

18:10, 30 June 2026
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A bill on protecting rivers from pollution and restoring their water flow has been registered in the Parliament.
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to amend the Water Code to preserve rivers and combat pollution
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The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Verkhovna Rada draft Law No. 15370 "On Amendments to the Water Code of Ukraine regarding the preservation of river water flow and protection from pollution."

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The bill aims to implement the Action Plan for the comprehensive resolution of issues in the Ros River basin for 2024–2030 and to regulate at the legislative level the implementation of river basin management plans, as well as to carry out measures aimed at preserving river water flow and protecting them from pollution.

The draft Law proposes amendments to the Water Code of Ukraine concerning:

- the introduction of procedures for inspection, accounting, and decision-making regarding hydraulic structures and other immovable property objects that obstruct the free flow (continuity) of rivers, worsen their hydrological regime and morphological conditions,

- clarification of competencies to ensure the implementation of river basin management plans, their updating, and regulation of restrictions on the rights of water users engaged in special water use.

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