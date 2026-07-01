Why It Is Better to Vaccinate Children in Summer, Not Before School – Explained by the Ministry of Health

The summer period reduces the risks of infections and allows immunity to develop before the autumn season.

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The Ministry of Health notes that the summer period is associated with active recreation and travel. Trips to the forest, picnics, working in the garden or at the dacha increase the risk of injuries, and therefore contact with infectious disease pathogens. Among them are tetanus, which more often occurs due to injuries during work with soil or active recreation; viral hepatitis A, associated with water, food, and travel; as well as rotavirus infection, which is characterized by seasonal increases in illness among children.

The Ministry of Health separately emphasizes that infections such as measles and whooping cough remain relevant throughout the year if vaccination levels are insufficient. An additional risk factor is children staying in shelters during air raid alerts, where the likelihood of infection spread increases.

The ministry also highlights that summer usually records the lowest level of acute respiratory viral infections. This reduces the likelihood that vaccinations will have to be postponed due to illness compared to the autumn-winter epidemic season.

Another argument is the lighter load on medical facilities in summer. At the end of August and in September, parents actively visit doctors for certificates for schools and kindergartens, so summer offers more opportunities to calmly consult with a family doctor about the child’s vaccination status and, if necessary, catch up on missed vaccinations.

The Ministry of Health also notes that the formation of an immune response after vaccination takes several weeks. Therefore, vaccination in summer allows protection of the child before the start of the autumn season and return to children’s groups.

The ministry urges parents to contact family doctors to clarify the vaccination schedule. They emphasize that timely vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases and their complications.

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