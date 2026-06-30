  1. In Ukraine

National Cashback Funds Can Be Spent Until July 31

17:51, 30 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Cabinet of Ministers will extend the deadlines for using the National Cashback.
National Cashback Funds Can Be Spent Until July 31
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The April National Cashback will be credited from July 3, and the spending period will be extended by one month. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

“On July 3, the April payments will be credited to the card, and at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy, there will be an additional month so that you can conveniently use all the funds in the account. Pay utilities, buy Ukrainian goods, or donate to the army until July 31 inclusive,” the statement says.

Compensation for fuel and use of balances

Together with the April payments, Ukrainians will receive cashback for fuel up to 1000 UAH.

“So plan your purchases, payment for services, or donations until July 31. Anything you do not manage to spend by this date will automatically return to the state budget,” the Ministry of Digital Transformation stated.

What about cashback for May and June?

Cashback for May, June, and subsequent months belong to the second phase of the program, so different usage deadlines apply to these accumulations. These payments can be used until the end of the month in which martial law is terminated or canceled, but no later than April 30, 2028.

What to spend the accumulated money on

  • utilities;
  • medicines and medical products of Ukrainian production from the list of partner pharmacies;
  • books and printed products in bookstores participating in the program;
  • postal services;
  • Ukrainian-made food products in retail chains participating in the program;
  • charity and donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

SBU Inspections and Card Blocking: When IDPs Can Actually Lose Their Pension

Pensioners with IDP status can simultaneously receive an old-age pension and living assistance, but only if they comply with the established income level.

Medical institutions must have specialists in all declared specialties, and veterans and families of fallen military personnel must be served as a priority

The Cabinet of Ministers updated licensing conditions for medical practice: new personnel requirements and priority service for veterans.

Courts will gain the right to request original documents during online hearings

Online justice: the Parliament proposes to clarify the procedure for working with original evidence.

The High Council of Justice postponed the consideration of the complaint against the decision to dismiss judge Nadiya Shcherba due to her service in the Armed Forces

The High Council of Justice supported judge Nadiya Shcherba's motion and postponed the consideration of her complaint against the decision of the Third Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on disciplinary liability.

The High Council of Justice canceled the disciplinary sanction against Kyiv judge Viktor Shulzhenko in the Protasov Yar construction case

The High Council of Justice closed the disciplinary proceedings against Kyiv District Administrative Court judge Viktor Shulzhenko initiated by the Third Disciplinary Panel of the High Council of Justice.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]