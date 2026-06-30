National Cashback Funds Can Be Spent Until July 31

The Cabinet of Ministers will extend the deadlines for using the National Cashback.

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The April National Cashback will be credited from July 3, and the spending period will be extended by one month. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

“On July 3, the April payments will be credited to the card, and at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy, there will be an additional month so that you can conveniently use all the funds in the account. Pay utilities, buy Ukrainian goods, or donate to the army until July 31 inclusive,” the statement says.

Compensation for fuel and use of balances

Together with the April payments, Ukrainians will receive cashback for fuel up to 1000 UAH.

“So plan your purchases, payment for services, or donations until July 31. Anything you do not manage to spend by this date will automatically return to the state budget,” the Ministry of Digital Transformation stated.

What about cashback for May and June?

Cashback for May, June, and subsequent months belong to the second phase of the program, so different usage deadlines apply to these accumulations. These payments can be used until the end of the month in which martial law is terminated or canceled, but no later than April 30, 2028.

What to spend the accumulated money on

utilities;

medicines and medical products of Ukrainian production from the list of partner pharmacies;

books and printed products in bookstores participating in the program;

postal services;

Ukrainian-made food products in retail chains participating in the program;

charity and donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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