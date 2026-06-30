Hungary is ready to grant asylum to men from Ukraine, even if the EU opposes it, — Péter Mádiar

The Hungarian government will not support the EU's proposal to deprive Ukrainian men of conscription age of temporary protection.

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Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Mádiar stated that if the EU decides not to grant protection status to newly arrived conscription-age men from Ukraine, "this will not prevent Hungary from granting refugee status to those from Transcarpathia," writes the local publication Index.

As the newspaper notes, the president of the "Mi Hazánk" party, László Toroczkai, during a parliamentary session drew attention to the European Commission's position, according to which temporary protection should not be granted in the future to those arriving from Ukraine whom the Ukrainian authorities did not allow to leave the country due to military obligations.

Péter Mádiar stated that the Hungarian position was already voiced at the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

He said that the country's Minister of Interior, Gábor Póschfaí, "firmly stated that they do not support the European Commission's proposal."

The Hungarian Prime Minister explained that if the EU makes a wrong decision, it will not prevent Hungary from granting refugee status to those from Transcarpathia who come to the country to avoid conscription.

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