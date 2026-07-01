The French Senate supported the bill against 'ultrafast fashion' Shein and Temu

The French Senate approved an updated version of the bill that provides fines and restrictions for online ultrafast fashion platforms, including Shein and Temu.

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The French Senate approved an updated version of the bill aimed at restricting the activities of large online platforms, including Shein and Temu. Reuters reports.

The work on the document lasted more than two years and was accompanied by discussions between the upper and lower chambers of parliament. Lawmakers tried to align the text with existing European Union legislation.

According to the draft law, companies operating in the 'ultrafast fashion' segment may be fined this year from 0.25 to 6 EUR for each unit of product. By 2030, the fine is planned to increase to 10 EUR per unit of goods.

In addition to fines, the document provides for a ban on advertising for companies in this sector, as well as a ban on promoting their products by influencers.

The Minister for Small Business, Serge Papin, speaking before the vote, said that this is not just about clothing, but about the consumption model in society.

“Today, what is at stake is not just clothing, but the social model we want to protect. The industry targeted by this bill is the one that fills our markets with disposable fashion, clothing worn only for a few weeks and then thrown away,” he said.

For the law to come into force, it still needs to be signed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Shein stated that certain provisions of the bill “appear contradictory to the current European regulatory framework governing digital services and e-commerce.”

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