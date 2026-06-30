Paraguay President Declares Holiday After Sensational Victory Over Germany at World Cup 2026

"The whole country is celebrating today," said Paraguay President Santiago Peña, commenting on the decree of an official holiday.

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Paraguay President Santiago Peña declared a holiday after the national football team’s victory over Germany in the Round of 16 match at the 2026 World Cup.

“Giant Paraguay! The whole country is celebrating today. Celebrating the victory of the team that embodies the deepest traits of our identity: perseverance, faith, and the strength of a people who never give up.

Thank you, “Albirroja,” for giving us this boundless joy and once again uniting millions of Paraguayans under one flag. Decree No. 6280: good things are worth waiting for. Forward, Paraguay!” Peña wrote on his Instagram page.

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