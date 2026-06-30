NACP updated the Declaration Registry API: search by workplace and community appeared

Journalists and analysts received new tools for automated analysis of officials' declarations.

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The National Agency on Corruption Prevention announced an update to the public API of the Declaration Registry, as well as the publication of its activity results in a machine-readable format.

As noted by the NACP, after the update, public investigators, analysts, and journalists received new tools for automated declaration search and local information analysis.

One of the main innovations is the search by the declarant's workplace. From now on, declarations can be selected by the EDRPOU code or the name of the institution. This allows quickly obtaining declarations of employees of a specific ministry, court, municipal enterprise, or other organization.

Also, the public API now includes search by geographical affiliation using codes from the Codifier of Administrative-Territorial Units and Territories of Territorial Communities. Thanks to this, users can find declarations of officials linked to a specific region, district, or settlement, which simplifies data analysis at the level of individual territorial communities.

The NACP noted that the update expands the possibilities of working with open data and makes declaration analysis more convenient for journalists, analysts, and public investigators.

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