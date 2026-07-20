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In Lviv region, a driver was detained who caused a fatal accident while intoxicated

20:30, 20 July 2026 48
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A 24-year-old Mercedes driver, moving along Ivan Bohun Street, lost control on a curved section of the road.
In Lviv region, a driver was detained who caused a fatal accident while intoxicated
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A fatal road traffic accident occurred in Brody, Lviv region, resulting in the deaths of three underage girls. Law enforcement detained the driver who, according to preliminary data, was intoxicated.

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According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the accident happened at night on July 20 around 2:00 AM on Ivan Bohun Street. Preliminary information indicates that the 24-year-old Mercedes driver lost control on a curved section of the road.

The car went off the road, crashed into a tree and a concrete electric pole, then overturned. There were six people in the car — the driver and five underage passengers.

As a result of the accident, three girls died at the scene — two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old. Another 16-year-old passenger was hospitalized in critical condition in the intensive care unit. A 17-year-old boy was also injured and sought medical help on his own after the accident.

According to preliminary information, the group was returning from celebrating the birthdays of two passengers.

After the accident, the driver left the scene, but law enforcement established his whereabouts and detained him. A medical examination showed that the alcohol content in his body was almost twice the permissible limit.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a criminal case has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic safety rules while intoxicated, causing the death of several people. The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion is currently being resolved.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a fatal road accident involving a passenger car and a scheduled bus occurred in Lviv region. A passenger of the car died as a result of the collision, and two others were hospitalized. Bus passengers were unharmed. The accident took place on the Kyiv – Chop highway in the village of Kozyova, Stryi district.

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