The Cabinet of Ministers changed the residence rules for IDPs: which displaced persons may lose housing

Updated rules for the use of temporary accommodation places have been introduced for internally displaced persons.

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has updated the rules for the residence of internally displaced persons in temporary accommodation places. The changes concern the procedure for settlement, contract conclusion, inspection of living conditions, and the grounds on which a person may lose the right to temporary housing.

The relevant changes were approved by government resolution No. 728 "On Amendments to the Procedure for the Functioning of Temporary Accommodation Places for Internally Displaced Persons".

Before including a building in the list of temporary accommodation places, its compliance with established minimum standards will be mandatory checked. Representatives of government bodies, international organizations, public associations, as well as the displaced persons themselves with their consent, will be able to monitor living conditions.

Based on the inspection results, information will be sent to the management of the facility, the balance holders, and the Ministry of Social Policy to address identified issues.

The right to reside in a temporary accommodation place arises after signing a contract. It must be signed no later than the day of settlement. If an internally displaced person has lost documents, the contract can be formalized within 90 days.

During martial law, digital documents in the "Diia" app are allowed for settlement — including e-passport, foreign e-passport, or eDocument. The contract will be concluded for six months with the possibility of extension.

The new rules provide a list of grounds for terminating the right to reside. A person may lose their place in case of:

systematic violation of contract terms;

submission of false information;

ownership of housing;

absence from the residence for more than 60 days without a valid reason;

exclusion of the building from the list of temporary accommodation places.

Separate requirements apply to able-bodied IDPs who are unemployed. If within three months after settlement a person does not find employment, does not register at the employment center as unemployed, or does not confirm job search by other means, this may also be a reason for contract termination.

After termination of the right to reside, residents must vacate the premises within 15 days, unless another term is provided by the contract.

Priority rights for settlement and extension of residence will be given to:

large families;

families with children;

war veterans and combatants;

families of fallen Defenders of Ukraine;

people with disabilities;

pregnant women;

elderly people;

displaced persons whose housing was destroyed or damaged due to the war.

In addition, the administrations of temporary accommodation places must notify residents about relocation at least four weeks in advance. Exceptions are possible only in case of emergencies or if the building has become unfit for living.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a draft law No. 15417 dated July 16, 2026, "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Compulsory State Pension Insurance' and Some Other Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Inclusion in the Insurance Period of the Time Employees Spend on Unpaid Leave Due to Evacuation from Combat Zones" has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.