Volodymyr Zelenskyy Awarded NATO Special Mission Commander Curtis Buzzard With the Order of Merit

Curtis Buzzard leads the NATO Special Mission for Security and Training Support for Ukraine.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard of the United States Armed Forces, who commands both the NATO Special Mission for Security and Training Support for Ukraine and the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, the Order of Merit, III Degree. The Head of State signed the corresponding decree, No. 626/2026, on 20 July.

The document states that Curtis Buzzard was recognised for his significant personal contribution to the development of international military cooperation and his support of Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Curtis Buzzard leads the NATO Special Mission for Security and Training Support for Ukraine (NSATU) and the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, which coordinates defence assistance and military personnel training for Ukraine.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.