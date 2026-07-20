Yevhen Khmara officially assumed the duties of Minister of Defense

Yevhen Khmara assumed the duties of Minister of Defense on July 20.

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Since 20 July, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily assigned the duties of Minister of Defence of Ukraine to Yevhen Khmara. On 17 July, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, relieved him of his temporary duties as Head of the Security Service of Ukraine and of his position as Head of the Special Operations Centre "A" of the SBU.

The relevant Cabinet of Ministers order, No. 723, dated 17 July, was published on the government portal.

Prior to this, by order No. 722, the Cabinet appointed Khmara as Deputy Minister of Defence.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the new government composition, but the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs were not appointed. The President did not submit his candidates for these positions but announced that Khmara would perform the duties of Minister of Defence.

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