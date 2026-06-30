The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center stated that the father from Kryvyi Rih was mobilized legally — he is already at the military unit

TRSSC: the fact that the marriage between the man and the wife was dissolved does not establish that the conscript is raising the minor child shared with his ex-wife alone.

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As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported a case of mobilization of a 34-year-old man in Kryvyi Rih who, according to preliminary data, was raising his 5-year-old daughter alone after divorce.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) published an official position regarding this incident.

"On June 8, the mentioned citizen, who did not have an officially registered deferment, was sent a summons to appear on June 18, 2026, at the Pokrovsko-Ternivskyi District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kryvyi Rih. The citizen did not appear at the specified time.

However, after receiving the summons, namely on June 19, 2026, through the Administrative Services Center, he sent an application for deferment to the TRSSC. He attached to the application the decision of the Saksahansky District Court of Kryvyi Rih dated July 3, 2025, according to which the court decided to dissolve his marriage and determined the place of residence of the minor daughter with her father and established the fact of the minor child being under his care. The question of why the citizen did not provide the court decision from July 3, 2025, until June 19, 2026, remains open," the statement reads.

They emphasized that such a decision indeed provides grounds for deferment. However, the TRSSC noted that after verifying the court decision through the Administrative Services Center, the paragraph "established the fact of the minor child being under care" was missing.

The recruitment center added that the decision of the Saksahansky District Court of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, dated July 3, 2025, in case No. 212/5012/24, resolved: "Dissolve the marriage; after the dissolution of the marriage, keep the surname the same...", and the fact of "the minor child being under care" is absent in the decision.

"Therefore, considering the discrepancies, the TRSSC commission refused to grant the deferment.

We emphasize that the fact that the marriage between the man and the wife was dissolved does not establish that the conscript is raising the minor child shared with his ex-wife alone.

That is, the mother, just like the father, can and should raise their common child.

Accordingly, on June 29, 2026, the notification group of the Pokrovsko-Ternivskyi District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kryvyi Rih delivered the violator of military registration rules to the TRSSC. The Medical-Legal Commission recognized him fit for military service, he was mobilized and sent to the military unit," the recruitment center added.

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