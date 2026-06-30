Ukraine and Sweden Signed an Agreement to Purchase 16 Gripen E Fighters

Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel are already undergoing training in Sweden.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement on Tuesday, June 30, to purchase 16 modern Gripen E fighters.

"Together with Sweden, we continue to strengthen Ukrainian combat aviation. Today our countries signed an agreement to purchase 16 Gripen E fighters," said the Head of State.

Along with the aircraft, a package of appropriate equipment, technical assistance, and support will be provided, the president noted.

Also, within the framework of previous agreements with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the first 16 Gripen C/D aircraft will be delivered to the Ukrainian Air Force at the beginning of 2027.

In turn, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukraine is purchasing 16 Gripen E fighters with funds from a European loan and with the support of the United Kingdom. Deliveries of these aircraft will begin in early 2029.

Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel are already undergoing training in Sweden.

Gripen fighters are capable of carrying Meteor missiles, so they can become one of the key factors in Ukraine's technological advantage, Fedorov added.

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