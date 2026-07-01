From July 1, a new E10 gasoline standard is introduced: what changes await drivers

The transition to E10 may slightly increase the cost of gasoline.

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From July 1, a new E10 gasoline standard, which includes up to 10% bioethanol content, will come into effect at all gas stations in Ukraine. This innovation is part of harmonizing the Ukrainian fuel market with European requirements and, according to experts, should not significantly affect fuel prices.

As reported by the director of the consulting group "A-95", Serhiy Kuyun, in a media comment, there will be no radical changes for consumers. Gas stations will continue to sell gasoline of familiar brands, including A-95, but its composition will comply with the new standard with the addition of bioethanol.

The expert noted that the transition to E10 may slightly increase the cost of gasoline. According to his estimate, the addition of bioethanol raises the purchase price by approximately 15–25 dollars per ton, which corresponds to 50–70 kopecks per liter.

At the same time, Serhiy Kuyun believes that such a price increase is unlikely to be noticeable to drivers.

Additionally, the expert emphasized that the main factors affecting fuel prices remain global oil quotations, exchange rates, and logistics.

According to experts, E10 gasoline is safe to use in cars of various manufacturing years.

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