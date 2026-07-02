Police reminded about the fine for parking under the "No stopping" sign

The police urged citizens to park in compliance with traffic rules.

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The Kyiv Patrol Police reminded that the road sign 3.34 "No stopping" prohibits stopping and parking of vehicles, except for taxis that are picking up or dropping off passengers.

The sign's area of effect extends from the place of installation to the nearest intersection beyond it, and in populated areas without intersections — to the end of the populated area.

The police also reminded that violating the requirements of road signs entails administrative liability under part 1 of article 122 (Violation of road sign requirements) of the Code of Administrative Offenses, with a fine of 340 hryvnias.

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