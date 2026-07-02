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Police reminded about the fine for parking under the "No stopping" sign

09:25, 2 July 2026
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The police urged citizens to park in compliance with traffic rules.
Police reminded about the fine for parking under the "No stopping" sign
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The Kyiv Patrol Police reminded that the road sign 3.34 "No stopping" prohibits stopping and parking of vehicles, except for taxis that are picking up or dropping off passengers.

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The sign's area of effect extends from the place of installation to the nearest intersection beyond it, and in populated areas without intersections — to the end of the populated area.

The police also reminded that violating the requirements of road signs entails administrative liability under part 1 of article 122 (Violation of road sign requirements) of the Code of Administrative Offenses, with a fine of 340 hryvnias.

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