$30,000 for closing a criminal case: a lawyer in Kyiv was sentenced to 5 years in prison

A lawyer, upon learning that her acquaintance was wanted in a criminal case, offered to organize the removal from the wanted list and the closure of the case for $30,000.

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The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv found the lawyer guilty of completed attempt to incite the giving of an unlawful benefit to a police investigator and completed attempt of fraud. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that the lawyer, upon learning that her acquaintance was wanted in a criminal case, offered to organize the removal from the wanted list and the closure of the case for $30,000. According to her, she was supposed to transfer the money to the police investigator.

"The man was surprised that the amount requested by the lawyer was too high. At the same time, the acquaintance, with whom he never signed a legal assistance agreement, pressured him and claimed that she had already started the process of closing the case, so the money had to be found by any means. In particular, she convinced the man to sell property, and later agreed to payment in installments," the prosecutor's office stated.

At the same time, during the investigation, it was established that the woman took no actions to help her acquaintance. After the man contacted law enforcement agencies, further actions took place under procedural control. In the summer of 2024, during the receipt of the first part of the agreed amount — $12,000 — the lawyer was detained.

The court found the accused guilty under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 369, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced her to 5 years imprisonment.

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