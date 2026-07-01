How to Cool an Apartment Without Air Conditioning During Power Outages: Simple Ways to Survive the Abnormal Heat

Even without an air conditioner or fan, you can lower the temperature in your apartment and cope with the heat more easily.

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Due to the hot weather in Ukraine, electricity consumption has significantly increased, leading to scheduled power outages. Under such conditions, many people are left without air conditioners and fans precisely when the air temperature reaches its highest levels. We remind you of simple methods that can help cool your home without using electrical appliances.

Do not let the heat into the apartment

The most effective way is to prevent the room from heating up. During the hottest hours of the day, approximately from 10:00 to 18:00, keep the windows closed. Close curtains, blinds, or shutters, especially on the sunny side of the building. Light fabrics or special reflective screens help reduce room heating.

Ventilate only when it is cooler outside

Open windows early in the morning, in the evening, and at night when the outside air temperature is lower than inside the apartment.

If possible, open windows on different sides of the apartment to create a natural draft. This allows the heated air to be replaced faster with cooler air.

Use water for natural cooling

Slightly dampen curtains or hang a wet sheet or towel near an open window. Air passing through the damp fabric becomes a bit cooler.

You can also periodically wipe the floor with cool water. This will not drastically cool the apartment but will help make the air more comfortable.

Remove extra sources of heat

During the heat, it is better not to use the oven and to limit cooking hot meals as much as possible. If electricity is available for a short time, avoid turning on many household appliances at once, as they additionally heat the room.

Also, unplug appliances that you are not using.

Cool your body

Drink enough water throughout the day, even if you do not feel very thirsty. Wear light clothing made of natural fabrics in light colors. If possible, take a cool but not icy shower or apply cool compresses to the neck, wrists, and inner elbows — this helps you feel relief faster.

Sleep in the coolest room

If the apartment heats unevenly, it is better to choose a room facing north or less exposed to sunlight for rest.

Before going to bed, ventilate the room if the outside temperature has already dropped.

Advance preparation will help survive the heat

While there is electricity, cool the apartment as much as possible with an air conditioner, then close windows and curtains. This will help keep the cool air longer after the next power outage.

You can also pre-cool bottles of water or cold packs for cooler bags in the refrigerator or freezer. Later, they can be used as cool compresses or placed near your resting place without direct contact with the skin.

If power outages occur frequently, consider purchasing portable cooling devices that operate on batteries or USB. These can be small rechargeable fans, portable air conditioners (air coolers), or cooling devices with built-in batteries. They can be charged when electricity is available and used during power outages.

Who is especially at risk from the heat

The highest risk of overheating is among elderly people, small children, pregnant women, and people with cardiovascular diseases.

If a person experiences severe dizziness, confusion, high body temperature, absence of sweating, or loss of consciousness, this may indicate heat stroke. In such cases, immediately call an ambulance, move the person to a shaded or cool place, and start cooling them until medical help arrives.

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