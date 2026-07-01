Will the power be turned off on July 2: Ukrenergo's response

Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly during the evening hours.

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NPC "Ukrenergo" reported that on Thursday, July 2, the application of electricity supply restriction measures is not expected.

As noted by the company, this became possible due to the decrease in air temperature in neighboring countries and the improvement of opportunities for electricity import.

At the same time, energy specialists urge citizens to use electricity sparingly during the evening hours — from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, to reduce the load on the energy system.

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