How Reserved Employees Can Travel Abroad on Vacation During Martial Law

Who can cross the state border and what documents are required for this.

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During martial law, the departure of men aged 18 to 60 abroad is restricted, but exceptions are provided for certain categories of citizens, including reserved employees. The Ministry of Justice clarified who has the right to cross the state border and what documents are necessary for this.

According to the rules for crossing the state border by Ukrainian citizens, those liable for military service who are not subject to conscription during mobilization have the right to cross the state border.

According to paragraph 1 of part one of article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," those liable for military service who are reserved during mobilization and wartime are not subject to conscription. Such persons are registered in a special military record.

However, the Rules only specify the procedure for crossing the state border by a reserved employee on a business trip. There is no clear regulatory framework regarding the possibility of crossing the border during vacation.

Information about the procedure for crossing the border for this category of persons can only be obtained from the explanations of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, indicated that in the absence of official restrictions, reserved men can travel abroad on vacation. The main condition is that the documents must state that the organization that provided the reservation allows taking a vacation outside Ukraine.

What documents are needed to travel

To cross the border, reserved employees must have:

- a Ukrainian passport for traveling abroad

- a paper military registration document or an electronic version in the Reserve+ app (must contain a reservation mark and be entered into the "Oberig" system)

- an extract from the vacation order or its copy (must contain information about the destination country, duration of stay, employee's position, etc.)

- other documents confirming the purpose of the trip.

The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that a person planning to travel abroad during vacation must not have travel restrictions and must comply with military registration rules.

At the same time, it is important to consider that the final decision rests with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The Ministry of Justice recommends clarifying the crossing procedure with the Border Guard Service staff by phone at 1598 or through other communication channels before traveling.

Also, as reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, Ukrainian citizens can now independently and promptly find out if they have restrictions on traveling abroad. The State Border Guard Service announced the launch of a new service called "Personal Cabinet," which allows Ukrainians to independently check for such restrictions.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the new service concerns temporary restrictions imposed by the court or enforcement service (alimony, fines, other debts).

Restrictions due to martial law are checked according to separate rules and are not displayed in the cabinet.

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