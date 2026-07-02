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In Kyiv, July 3 was declared a Day of Mourning – all entertainment events are prohibited in the city

10:14, 2 July 2026
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On this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings in the city.
In Kyiv, July 3 was declared a Day of Mourning – all entertainment events are prohibited in the city
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In Kyiv on Friday, July 3, a Day of Mourning was declared in memory of the victims of the enemy's most massive attack on the capital. This was announced by the city's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

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On this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower state flags on buildings of both state and private ownership.

On July 3, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city.

It should be noted that the search and rescue operation in the damaged building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital is ongoing. People are being searched for under the rubble there.

Currently, 13 deaths are known in Kyiv.

Recall that in Kyiv, at the sites of destruction caused by the Russian strike, in a multi-storey building and private residential houses in the Darnytskyi district, search and rescue operations continue. Part of a nine-story building was destroyed in the Darnytskyi district. The State Emergency Service is currently working on rescuing people from under the rubble.

At the site of eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, the progress of rescue operations is coordinated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, the total number of deaths in Kyiv has increased to 13 people. At this location, the death of 1 person has been confirmed, but there is information about at least 6 more missing persons.

Thanks to the rescue operation of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, 7 people were able to be unblocked from the ruins. A total of 17 people have been rescued at this location.

The minister said that a minute of silence is periodically announced to hear signs from people who may be under the rubble. Special equipment – vibrophones – is used, which can even detect heartbeats.

Almost 500 rescuers and 96 units of fire-rescue and special equipment of the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

The report states that more than 20 residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged due to the shelling.

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