Due to infrastructure damage after the Russian Federation attack, NACP registries are not working

Access to NACP resources, namely the website, registries, and portal, is temporarily unavailable.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Due to damage to the city's network infrastructure as a result of a massive missile strike, access to the resources of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, including the official website, registries, and portal, is temporarily unavailable.

The agency notes that repair crews are already working on restoring the connection.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.