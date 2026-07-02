Kaja Kallas announced new EU sanctions against Russia after the attack on Kyiv

The EU's chief diplomat stated that she will propose expanding sanctions against companies supporting the Russian military-industrial complex.

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The European Union's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas after the night Russian attack on Kyiv announced that she will propose additional EU sanctions against Russia. She reported this on X social network.

According to Kallas, mere words condemning the Russian strikes on Kyiv cannot stop them. She noted that only sustained military support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Moscow can help.

She also reminded that this week the European Union began disbursing 6 billion EUR as part of a 90 billion EUR loan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Kallas stated that she will propose expanding sanctions to a wider range of companies supporting Russia's military-industrial complex in response to the new attacks.

"The more Moscow attacks civilians, the more sanctions must be imposed," she wrote on X social network.

The EU's chief diplomat also emphasized that the European Union will continue to raise the cost of war for Russia until it understands that it cannot win.

Additionally, Kaja Kallas reported that the staff of the EU delegation in Kyiv are safe and thanked them for their work under difficult conditions.

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