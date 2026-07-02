International aid covered over 37% of budget expenditures: what the half-year results showed

In the first half of 2026, state budget revenues increased by 21.7%, and international aid provided funding for more than a third of its expenditures.

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The revenues of the general fund of the state budget, excluding grants, for the first half of 2026 amounted to UAH 1.3 trillion, which practically corresponds to the planned indicators and exceeds the result of the same period last year by 21.7%. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Issues.

It is noted that the largest revenues to the general fund of the state budget were provided by import VAT — UAH 318.2 billion, personal income tax and military levy — UAH 204.9 billion, corporate profit tax — UAH 186.4 billion, VAT on goods produced in Ukraine (net of refunded VAT) — UAH 160 billion, funds from the National Bank — UAH 146.1 billion, import excise — UAH 86.3 billion, domestic excise — UAH 66.1 billion, dividends and part of the net profit of state enterprises — UAH 46.6 billion, import duty — UAH 30.9 billion, and rent payments — UAH 28.8 billion.

The committee reported that planned indicators were exceeded for certain payments. In particular, revenues from corporate profit tax exceeded the plan by UAH 25.4 billion (+15.8%), from personal income tax and military levy — by UAH 11.2 billion (+5.8%), from import excise — by UAH 2.7 billion (+3.2%), and from rent payments — by UAH 1.8 billion (+6.7%).

At the same time, it was noted that the plan was not fulfilled for revenues from VAT on goods produced in Ukraine — by UAH 26.3 billion (14.1%), dividends and part of the net profit of state enterprises — by UAH 18.9 billion (28.8%), import VAT — by UAH 7.8 billion (2.4%), domestic excise — by UAH 3.1 billion (4.5%), and import duty — by UAH 738.8 million (2.3%).

In the first half of 2026, Ukraine received over USD 18 billion in international aid, which was directed to finance non-military expenditures of the general fund of the state budget. Almost USD 13 billion of this amount was non-repayable aid, the main part of which was provided by funds under the ERA Loans program and macro-financial support from the European Union within the Ukraine Support Loan.

The budget committee emphasized that over 37% of state budget expenditures are financed by international aid, so to maintain financial stability it is important to continue fulfilling the conditions of international partners, including those provided by the IMF memorandum and the Ukraine Facility program.

Additionally, it was reported that UAH 230.4 billion was allocated to finance the general fund of the budget from the placement of domestic government bonds (OVDP) over six months.

According to the Budget Committee, the largest directions of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget remained defense — UAH 1.4 trillion (63% of all expenditures), debt repayment — UAH 288.9 billion, social protection and support for veterans — UAH 227.5 billion, debt servicing — UAH 184.5 billion, the medical guarantees and health screening program — UAH 92.9 billion, payment of teachers' salaries within the educational subsidy and supplements — UAH 92.7 billion, as well as subsidies to local budgets — UAH 26.5 billion.

It became known that in the first half of 2026, expenditures of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 2.2 trillion. This is 8.7% less than the planned figure, mainly due to lower utilization of funds for capital measures.

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