  1. In Ukraine

Cash Registers at Markets and Fairs: When an Individual Entrepreneur May Not Use a Cash Register

21:07, 2 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
For retail trade at markets and fairs, if turnover exceeds UAH 500,000 per business entity, the use of a cash register is mandatory.
Cash Registers at Markets and Fairs: When an Individual Entrepreneur May Not Use a Cash Register
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In retail trade at markets and fairs, individual entrepreneurs may not use cash registers (RRO) and/or software cash registers (PRRO), but only if the annual volume of settlement transactions does not exceed UAH 500,000 per business entity. If this limit is exceeded, the use becomes mandatory.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As explained by the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to clause 296.10 of the Tax Code of Ukraine (TCU), RRO and/or PRRO are not applied by single tax payers of the first group.

According to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated August 23, 2000 No. 1336 "On ensuring the implementation of Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On the use of cash registers in trade, public catering and services", business entities have the right to carry out retail trade at markets and fairs (except for stores, kiosks, tents, pavilions, container-type premises located on their territory) without using RRO and/or PRRO by using cash books and books of settlement operations accounting.

At the same time, a maximum annual volume of settlement transactions for the sale of goods (provision of services) is established, exceeding which the use of RRO and/or PRRO is mandatory. For retail trade at markets and fairs, this limit is UAH 500,000 per business entity.

Furthermore, according to clause 2 of the appendix to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated February 7, 2001 No. 121 "On the deadlines for transferring business entities to the registration of settlement operations in cash and non-cash form using RRO" (with amendments and additions), if the established maximum volume of settlement transactions is exceeded, the business entity is obliged to register RRO and/or PRRO within one month from the date of exceeding and carry out settlements using them.

As previously reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the tax service explained in which cases business entities are required to use RRO or PRRO, when it is necessary to issue a fiscal receipt during cash and non-cash payments, as well as the rules that apply to remote payment for goods and services. 

Ukrainian legislation equally regulates both cash and non-cash payments, including those made through POS terminals or payment services using payment card details when selling goods or providing services over the Internet. Therefore, the necessity to use RRO/PRRO when receiving payment for goods, works, or services is determined not by the form of payment, but by the method of its execution. 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua  and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

 

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice will appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding possible interference in the automated document management system of the Solomyansky District Court

The High Council of Justice has initiated an investigation into facts of falsification of procedural documents in the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv.

Investor paid over a million hryvnias for an apartment, but the cooperative did not recognize the payment: how to prove it if the receipt has defects — Supreme Court

The Supreme Court emphasized that when evaluating evidence, courts must establish the reality of the business transaction, rather than limiting themselves to a formal check of the primary documents’ execution.

Poland refused to register the child of a same-sex couple: ECHR stated that children's rights do not depend on parents' orientation

The ECHR recognized that the refusal of the Polish authorities to register a foreign birth certificate of a child, where the parents are indicated as two women, led to legal uncertainty and violated the child's right to private life.

Pavlo Vovk: The decision of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court was a consequence of systemic pressure on judges, ahead — ECHR

Former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk commented on the consideration of his case in the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Reservation will "expire" in September: a 38-day countdown has begun for enterprises to preserve the reservation of their employees

Officially, businesses have only 38 days to confirm new salaries.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]