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Average salary in Ukraine increased to 31,000 UAH: where they pay the most

22:36, 2 July 2026
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The highest wage level was recorded in Kyiv — 47,115 UAH.
Average salary in Ukraine increased to 31,000 UAH: where they pay the most
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In May 2026, the average salary in Ukraine amounted to 30,961 UAH, which is 1.5% higher compared to April of the same year.

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This is evidenced by freshly published statistical data.

The highest wage level was recorded in the city of Kyiv — 47,115 UAH. Next is Kyiv region with a figure of 32,374 UAH.

The lowest average salaries are in Chernivtsi region (22,354 UAH) and Kirovohrad region (22,336 UAH).

By types of economic activity, the highest incomes are received by employees in the information and telecommunications sector — on average 76,997 UAH. The lowest wage level was recorded in the healthcare and social assistance sector — 21,554 UAH.

As of June 1, 2026, wage arrears in Ukraine amounted to 3.8 billion UAH.

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