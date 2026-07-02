The High Council of Justice announced a break in the consideration of Kateryna Sikora's candidacy to the High Anti-Corruption Court's Appeals Chamber after questions about property declaration

The High Council of Justice reviewed Kateryna Sikora's candidacy to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and announced a break.

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The High Council of Justice continues to review materials regarding the submission to the President of Ukraine for the appointment of judges. One of the candidates for the position of judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court was Kateryna Sikora.

About the candidate to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court

Kateryna Sikora was born in 1983. In 2005, she graduated from the Dnipro National University named after Oles Honchar with a degree in "Law", obtaining a master's educational qualification level. In 2013, she defended her dissertation and earned the scientific degree of Candidate of Legal Sciences. In 2014, she received a lawyer's certificate.

By the decree of the President of Ukraine dated April 11, 2019, Kateryna Sikora was appointed as a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court. She successfully passed the competition announced by the High Qualification Commission of Judges on June 3, 2025, and received the Commission's recommendation.

Questions from the members of the High Council of Justice and the candidate's explanations

During the meeting, members of the High Council of Justice asked Kateryna Sikora many clarifying questions, most of which concerned integrity, property declaration, and family circumstances.

Main topics of discussion:

Full verification by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) and conclusions regarding declarations

The members of the High Council of Justice were interested in the results of the full verification of declarations, which revealed 10 cases of "unknown value" indicated for real estate objects and cars of the ex-husband. Kateryna Sikora explained that at the time of submitting the declarations, she did not actually have information about the exact value of the property. She used the "unknown value" option provided by the system. After the deterioration of relations and divorce, the ex-husband refused to provide documents.

Transactions regarding property and consent to acquisition

It was discussed that some transactions were concluded after her appointment as a judge. Kateryna Sikora emphasized that the property was purchased with the husband's family funds, not with the couple's joint funds. She gave notarial consents but was not present at the conclusion of the agreements and did not keep the documents.

Criminal proceedings and administrative lawsuit

As a result of the NACP verification, criminal proceedings were opened, which were later closed due to the absence of a crime. Kateryna Sikora simultaneously appealed the NACP conclusion in administrative court (the first instance decision was a refusal to satisfy the claim, the case is under appeal).

Declaration and the duty to be informed

Members of the High Council of Justice referred to Article 20 of the Code of Judicial Ethics and NACP clarifications regarding the judge's duty to know about the property interests of family members. Kateryna Sikora explained that at the time of the first declarations, she did not have sufficient experience and was guided by the previous candidate's declaration, which did not raise any remarks. After receiving the documents (after the initiation of criminal proceedings), she began to indicate accurate data.

Personal and professional qualities

In response to a question about her strengths, Kateryna Sikora named determination, adequacy, the ability to find compromises in a panel, and to be guided by common sense. She emphasized significant experience in hearing cases both individually and in a panel, as well as having access to state secrets.

After a lengthy discussion, the rapporteur proposed to announce a break in the consideration of the issue without setting a specific date for additional study of the materials.

The High Council of Justice unanimously supported this proposal.

Recall that the High Council of Justice announced a break in the consideration of the issue regarding the appointment of Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and decided to submit to the President of Ukraine a submission on the appointment of Ihor Chaikin to the position of judge of the Appeals Chamber of this court.

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