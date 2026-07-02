Switched to the enemy side and fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a man was convicted of treason in Vinnytsia region

The man participated in hostilities against servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near one of the settlements in Donetsk region.

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The Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia region found a citizen of Ukraine guilty of treason for switching to the enemy side during an armed conflict. The court sentenced him to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all his property in favor of the state.

Circumstances of the case

The court established that the accused in May 2014 joined the military service of the battalion of the armed formation of the so-called "DNR", that is, he switched to the enemy side during an armed conflict.

Subsequently, the accused took part in hostilities against servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near a settlement in Donetsk region, as a result of which the settlement was captured and subordinated to the battalion.

Court decision

Thus, the court, having evaluated each piece of evidence in terms of relevance, admissibility, and reliability, and the totality of the collected evidence in terms of sufficiency and interconnection, considers the mentioned evidence relevant, admissible, reliable, and collectively sufficient to make a decision on the guilt of the accused in committing the crime and qualifies his actions under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as treason, that is, an act intentionally committed by a citizen of Ukraine to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defense capability, and state security of Ukraine: switching to the enemy side during the period of armed conflict.

The verdict has not yet come into legal force.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Korolyov District Court of Zhytomyr found a serviceman guilty who switched to the side of the Russian Federation and fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sentenced him to 15 years in prison. While being in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the accused voluntarily agreed to serve in the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

The court qualified the man's actions as treason, as well as voluntary participation of a citizen of Ukraine in illegal armed formations created in the temporarily occupied territory. After examining all the evidence in the court session, the court concluded the guilt of the accused was proven.

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